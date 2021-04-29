Michael Brennan: ‘Hope is returning’ but government faces difficult summer if plan does not work
The next two months will be a defining period for the government. If the reopening plan works, it will give the coalition the chance to focus on fixing the economy and reforming the health service
The government has been trying to reassure people that its new reopening plan does not mark a radical departure from its previous guiding principle of an “abundance of caution”.
Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, and Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, have pointed to the vaccination programme as a key reason for why the pace of reopening is faster than was expected.
And their other rationale is that all the various decisions,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: Vaccine rollout keeps up to speed despite changes
With first doses for the over-65s and at-risk groups almost completed, new guidelines on vaccines should not greatly disrupt the programme
Intel staff allowed to stay at work while awaiting Covid test results
Company has introduced PCR testing for staff after an outbreak of 85 cases at its construction site last week
Covid-19: is the end of Lockdown 3.0 in sight?
All the signs are of a general easing of cases nationwide, but getting the go-ahead on the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines could finally bring about the reopening we’ve all been longing for
Businesses on Covid-19: 'We’re grateful to the government, but what we need now is a detailed roadmap‘
Things are looking good for a reopening of the economy this summer, but firms are calling for more clarity from the government so they can plan and prepare