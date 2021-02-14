Meet the entrepreneurs running their Irish businesses from Barbados

Last November, Paula Heaney stood in the queue for her flight from London to Barbados, anxiously refreshing her email inbox on her phone. The owner of Skinny Malinkys, an Irish juice company, was waiting for a crucial email from her doctor. She needed a negative Covid-19 test to board her flight.

“I called in a load of favours to get that Covid-19 test and eventually got one in South Kensington,” Heaney said.

“I...