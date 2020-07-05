Meat sector has second highest number of Covid-19 infections in Europe

Ireland’s meat sector recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 infections in Europe, with difficult working and living conditions, fewer inspections and a slow response to outbreaks contributing to the high number of cases, a new trade union report has claimed.
The report from the European Federation of Food Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions (EFFAT) catalogues the reasons for and responses to large outbreaks of Covid-19 in meat factories across Europe.
It said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team