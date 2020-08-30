Sunday August 30, 2020
Coronavirus

Mask hysteria

A public meeting on Dublin’s Custom House steps last week brought together individuals who were genuinely concerned about the seemingly unending restrictions on everyday life, but among those gathered were representatives of a growing number of far-right and conspiracy theory groups which spread their messages through unchecked and unregulated social media channels

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
30th August, 2020

Marcus de Brun took the microphone on the steps of the Custom House in Dublin dressed in jeans, a zip-neck sweater and a camel-coloured mac.

A crowd of comfortably 3,000 people stood before him and cheered. Thanks to his social media presence, his resignation from the Medical Council and his outspoken views, de Brun has gone from a relatively low-profile general practitioner in Rush in north Co Dublin to one of the leading figures in...

