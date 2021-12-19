Marion McKeone: Covid deaths in US could soon hit 1m mark

Last Tuesday, the number of Americans that have died from Covid-19 passed the 800,000 mark. That figure is horrific enough, but given the ongoing resistance to vaccinations, mask mandates and even the most basic social distancing protocols among 40 per cent of the population, it is likely, based on current infection rates, that the virus will claim one million American lives before it is finally brought under control.

The message to the tens of millions of eligible...