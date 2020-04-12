Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Makhlouf warns of severe shock to economy from Covid fallout

The Central Bank governor also said he expected insurance companies to give claimants the benefit of the doubt

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
12th April, 2020
Maklouf said the government's efforts to keep the economy afloat through the wage subsidy scheme and extra payments for the unemployed were welcome

Not all the jobs lost from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis will be recovered, and the shock to the Irish economy will be more severe than anticipated, the governor of the Central Bank has warned.

In an interview with the Business Post, Gabriel Makhlouf has said the economic recovery will be gradual and not all companies will survive.

“My own view has been for a while that we’re more likely to have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

We must plan to stimulate industry recovery after the crisis

While the wage subsidy scheme and refund and credit initiatives are welcome, businesses will need help to heal in the longer term

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Makhlouf: Ireland is in better shape to weather crisis

The Central Bank governor believes resilience has been built up in the economy since the last crash – a resilience that extends to the state’s finances, to household finances and to the banks

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

DPD, An Post report surging parcel volumes

Consumers are buying sports equipment, food accessories, electrical items online in record numbers

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago