Major airlines turn to cargo to fill empty passenger aircraft

Commercial airlines have turned to cargo-only flights as passenger demand plummets.
This comes as DAA, the company that operates Dublin and Cork airports, recorded a 99 per cent drop in passengers in April and May due to the pandemic.
Dublin and Cork airports are still maintaining 5 to 10 per cent of their flights, according to data from the Irish Aviation Authority, with 2,000 still operating in April. This is down to some ongoing passenger flights...
