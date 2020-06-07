Sunday June 7, 2020
Major airlines turn to cargo to fill empty passenger aircraft

Since the mid-March lockdown, almost 31m kilos of cargo have gone through Dublin Airport, which has so far lost €160m in turnover due to Covid-19

7th June, 2020
United Airlines is now operating cargo flights three days a week through Dublin airport

Commercial airlines have turned to cargo-only flights as passenger demand plummets.

This comes as DAA, the company that operates Dublin and Cork airports, recorded a 99 per cent drop in passengers in April and May due to the pandemic.

Dublin and Cork airports are still maintaining 5 to 10 per cent of their flights, according to data from the Irish Aviation Authority, with 2,000 still operating in April. This is down to some ongoing passenger flights...

