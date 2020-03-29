Sunday March 29, 2020
Lynk signs up nearly 100 grocers for express deliveries

Taxi app firm to use network of 2,000 drivers for new click-and-collect service

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
29th March, 2020
Noel Ebbs, chief executive of Lynk: firm is delivering goods for stores to their customers

Taxi app firm Lynk has signed up nearly a hundred small grocery stores for its new delivery service over the last week, with the firm on the verge of further deals with two large multiples.

The Dublin-based company launched its new delivery service last Monday, offering a click-and-collect service to both retailers and consumers using its network of 2,000 drivers.

Noel Ebbs, chief executive of Lynk, said the firm has signed up 77 stores, most of...

