Lucinda Creighton: WHO investigation of virus’s origin is too little, too late

Well over a year after the coronavirus was unleashed on the world, wreaking havoc in every single country it touched, infecting 105 million people and killing 2.3 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is only now conducting an on-the-ground investigation into its origins.

The organisation has not covered itself in glory at various stages of the pandemic. But its failure to carry out an independent investigation into where the virus originated, and how it was transmitted to...