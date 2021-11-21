Lucinda Creighton: Trying to shift blame for the pandemic onto the public is both cynical and wrong
As we face the threat of another pre-Christmas lockdown, we should all be utterly furious with the inability of our leaders to make the right decisions
In the aftermath of the financial crash, as the banks imploded and the IMF came to Ireland’s rescue, Brian Lenihan jr claimed that “we all partied”. The implication was clear: the people were to blame, rather than the financiers and politicians who allowed banking regulation and the public finances to run out of control.
Today, we face the same sort of cynical shifting of blame, this time focused on the pandemic....
