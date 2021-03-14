Lucinda Creighton: Baffling failure to plan ahead on vaccines is a dereliction of duty

The issues we are experiencing with vaccine rollout in Ireland were predictable. Some were also avoidable, although the government cannot be blamed for all of the existing issues.

The European Commission was far too slow in initiating its procurement programme, while the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has acted with jaw-dropping arrogance since vaccine production commenced.

The Irish government must, however, accept full responsibility for its casual, non-urgent approach to solving the biggest economic and societal catastrophe...