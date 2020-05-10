Live Nation and MCD open venues to HSE for use during pandemic

Entertainment giants Live Nation and MCD have put their concert venues at the disposal of the state and the HSE free of charge for use during the pandemic.

Dublin’s 3Arena has been in use as a temporary Covid-19 testing facility by the Department of Health and the HSE, Justin Green, a spokesman for Live Nation and MCD, confirmed.

“Currently, the Gaiety Theatre, Olympia Theatre, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and 3Arena continue to be...