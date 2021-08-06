Live music and performances permitted in outdoor hospitality settings under new guidelines
Recommendations issued by Fáilte Ireland state that venues may now cater for a maximum of 200 people
Fáilte Ireland, the Irish tourism and events authority, has issued new guidelines which state that venues may now cater to up to 200 people and that live music and performances are permitted in hospitality settings, subject to adherence with all relevant Covid-19 health and safety guidance.
“Overall capacity will depend on the size of the outdoor event area where customers will be seated,” the newly published advice reads. The performance area must be a...
