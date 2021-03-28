Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Limited easing of restrictions as confidence in vaccine rollout drops

The 5km limit is likely to be relaxed, while outdoor sports for children and house building may resume. It is hoped that more restrictions may be eased after the May Bank Holiday weekend

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th March, 2021
The government is expected to warn that any further reopening in the rest of May will be dependent on people’s ongoing compliance with existing public health restrictions over Easter

The government is set to unveil minimal changes to the Covid-19 restrictions this week with the promise of further easing in May, as the latest Business Post/Red C poll shows a sharp rise in public dissatisfaction with the vaccination rollout.

The government is under pressure to ease restrictions, but it is understood any such measures will be limited to getting housing construction back up and running, resuming outdoor sports for children, allowing...

