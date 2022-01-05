Subscribe Today
Lidl no longer stocking antigen tests linked to false positive results

The Health Products Regulatory Agency (HPRA) said it was advising the precautionary removal of the Genrui testing kits from shelves “pending further investigation”

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
5th January, 2022
The HPRA is examining complaints that antigen tests made by Genrui have shown false positive results

Lidl is no longer stocking antigen tests manufactured by Genrui, which are the subject of an investigation by the country’s medical devices regulator over reports of false positives.

The tests, which were stocked in Dunnes Stores and Lidl, have prompted complaints from Irish users as well as medical professionals after some appeared to falsely display a positive result.

