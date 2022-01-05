Lidl no longer stocking antigen tests linked to false positive results

Lidl is no longer stocking antigen tests manufactured by Genrui, which are the subject of an investigation by the country’s medical devices regulator over reports of false positives.

The tests, which were stocked in Dunnes Stores and Lidl, have prompted complaints from Irish users as well as medical professionals after some appeared to falsely display a positive result.

The Health Products Regulatory Agency (HPRA) said this evening it was advising the precautionary removal...