Letting travel take off again could lead us into risky territory

Last Thursday evening, Dr Ronan Glynn addressed the media in what was the most important briefing he’d given on the Covid-19 pandemic since assuming the role of acting chief medical officer.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had 23 new cases to report. Fifteen of these were either directly or indirectly related to foreign travel.

Glynn, who has taken over from Dr Tony Holohan, took the opportunity to reiterate the advice of Nphet...