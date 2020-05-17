Sunday May 17, 2020
Lemon & Duke owner slams FBD’s ‘deplorable’ treatment of his pub

Noel Anderson says he has been ‘stonewalled’ by the insurer’s stance since the outbreak of Covid-19

17th May, 2020
(l-r) Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Dave and Rob Kearney, co-owners of the Lemon & Duke pub along with Noel Anderson, are suing FBD over cover for losses arising from the Covid-19 crisis Picture: Photocall

Lemon & Duke launched legal proceedings against FBD after the insurer withdrew a written commitment to cover losses arising specifically as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and which it relied upon to sell the policy, according to court documents seen by the Business Post.

The Dublin pub, which is co-owned by Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), and rugby stars Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob...

