Lemon & Duke owner slams FBD’s ‘deplorable’ treatment of his pub

Lemon & Duke launched legal proceedings against FBD after the insurer withdrew a written commitment to cover losses arising specifically as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and which it relied upon to sell the policy, according to court documents seen by the Business Post.
The Dublin pub, which is co-owned by Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), and rugby stars Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team