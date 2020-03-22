Sunday March 22, 2020
Laid-off childcare employees ‘could look after frontline workers’ children’

FF TD suggests using the 20,000 staff would be a ‘common-sense approach’ to solving problem crisis created

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd March, 2020
Anne Rabbitte, Fianna Fáil‘s children’s spokeswoman, said that creche staff who had been laid off could be put in touch with parents who had frontline jobs

The country’s 20,000 laid-off childcare workers could help to look after children for frontline workers, a Fianna Fáil TD has said.

The availability of nurses, gardaí and those in essential services is a crucial part of the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic but, like all families, they have been affected by the closure of schools and creches.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that the government is...

