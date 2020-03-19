Kingspan cuts staff pay and delays final dividend

Kingspan is postponing the payment of its final dividend and cutting pay for its staff for the next two months.
The Cavan-based building materials company had been due to pay its shareholders a dividend of 33.5c following its annual general meeting in April. That has now been delayed and the company said it would conserve its cash.
In a memo to its employees today seen by the Business Post, Gene Murtagh, the Kingspan chief executive,...
