Sunday May 3, 2020
Keelings finds only 78 local workers for harvest

There were 485 local applications for jobs after the recent controversy over the arrival of Bulgarian fruit-pickers but, for various reasons, only 78 proved suitable

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
3rd May, 2020
Following the recent controversy over Keelings‘ fruit-pickers, application numbers increase to 485 but many of those were not suitable

Only 78 eligible workers responded to Keelings’ local recruitment drive when the company came under intense criticism for flying in foreign fruit-pickers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dublin fruit company was the subject of controversy over its use of foreign workers from politicians, health officials and the public last month when it was reported that 189 pickers from Bulgaria had arrived in Dublin to work on its strawberry harvest.

The outcry led to a social media...

