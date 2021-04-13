Subscribe Today
Johnson & Johnson will delay vaccine deliveries to EU as blood clots investigated

Ireland is in line for 2.2 million J&J shots this year but rollout is paused as US authorities look into six cases of brain blood clotting

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
13th April, 2021
Ireland has signed up to a total of 2.2 million vaccines from Janssen, a J&J subsidiary, in 2021. Photo: Getty

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will delay the rollout of its Covid-19 vaccines in Europe as health authorities in the US investigate rare blood-clotting cases in patients who have received the shot.

It comes in the same week that J&J was due to make its first deliveries to many EU countries, including Ireland. The company was expected to make up 15 per cent of Irish vaccine supplies in the second quarter, at 605,000 one-shot...

