Johnson & Johnson will delay vaccine deliveries to EU as blood clots investigated

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will delay the rollout of its Covid-19 vaccines in Europe as health authorities in the US investigate rare blood-clotting cases in patients who have received the shot.

It comes in the same week that J&J was due to make its first deliveries to many EU countries, including Ireland. The company was expected to make up 15 per cent of Irish vaccine supplies in the second quarter, at 605,000 one-shot...