Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets green light from EMA

The one-shot Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The vaccine, produced under the Johnson & Johnson parent group, is the fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be recommended by the EMA for use in the EU, following approvals for Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

The European Commission is expected to grant a conditional marketing authorisation for the Janssen vaccine in the coming days.