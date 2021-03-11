Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets green light from EMA
The single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the EU, with first shipments to Ireland expected in mid-April
The one-shot Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
The vaccine, produced under the Johnson & Johnson parent group, is the fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be recommended by the EMA for use in the EU, following approvals for Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The European Commission is expected to grant a conditional marketing authorisation for the Janssen vaccine in the coming days.
