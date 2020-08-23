‘It’s extremely grim’: problems pile up for events industry

As someone who works in the events industry, Tony Lanigan is well aware of the damage being caused by Covid-19 to businesses like his.

Most live events have been unable to go ahead for months now and, as he points out, the implications are serious for a high number of contractors. He listed them off: sound technicians; electricians; carpenters; lighting, video and camera crews; caterers; tent builders; marquee companies; stand builders; printing companies; graphic designers;...