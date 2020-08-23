Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘It’s extremely grim’: problems pile up for events industry

Lack of clarity around the new Covid-19 rules for public events and gatherings is adding further problems for those working in the hard-pressed sector

23rd August, 2020
2
Tony Lanigan director of Ceative Technologies. Picture: Bryan Meade

As someone who works in the events industry, Tony Lanigan is well aware of the damage being caused by Covid-19 to businesses like his.

Most live events have been unable to go ahead for months now and, as he points out, the implications are serious for a high number of contractors. He listed them off: sound technicians; electricians; carpenters; lighting, video and camera crews; caterers; tent builders; marquee companies; stand builders; printing companies; graphic designers;...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

A drop in community test and trace in early August has been reversed, in light of case numbers rising

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Companies must obey the law, not be models of virtue

Vague calls for better corporate ‘citizenship’ won‘t help us get through the pandemic – enforcement of the regulations will

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Drop in PUP recipients but 230,400 still dependent on payment

Many small businesses complaining that replacement for Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is not fit for purpose

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago