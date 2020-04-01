Wednesday April 1, 2020
Italy records lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week as global cases near 900,000

Field hospital set up in New York’s Central Park as city’s death toll surpasses 1,000

1st April, 2020
Italian soldiers wait their turn to take coffins into a crematorium in Padua. The country has extended its lockdown. Picture: Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty

Italy has extended its lockdown to April 13 but recorded its lowest death toll from Covid-19 in more than a week.

The country reported 727 more deaths, taking the total to 13,155, but the increase was down on Tuesday’s 837. The number of new cases, at 2,397, was up 3.8 per cent, up on the previous day but three to four times less than a fortnight ago.

Germany has also extended its lockdown, to April 19. With 72,914 infections,...

Related Stories

Covid-19: Now is the time to plan for the recovery

The pandemic‘s effects will be felt for months away, but the current hiatus provides a window for innovation, research and development

Mark O'Connell | 4 hours ago

Pandemic must not erode our connection with older people

Some countries’ approach to Covid-19 appear ageist in the extreme, but Ireland needs to take a more compassionate stance

Diarmuid O’Shea | 4 hours ago

Should we all be wearing masks?

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of coronavirus in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 7 hours ago