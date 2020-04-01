Italy records lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week as global cases near 900,000

Italy has extended its lockdown to April 13 but recorded its lowest death toll from Covid-19 in more than a week.

The country reported 727 more deaths, taking the total to 13,155, but the increase was down on Tuesday’s 837. The number of new cases, at 2,397, was up 3.8 per cent, up on the previous day but three to four times less than a fortnight ago.

Germany has also extended its lockdown, to April 19. With 72,914 infections,...