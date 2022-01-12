Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Isolation rules had to be relaxed to relieve pressure on health system and employers — Taoiseach

Martin said he accepts European Centre for Disease Control warning that changes to close contact rules were ‘not evidence based’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th January, 2022
Isolation rules had to be relaxed to relieve pressure on health system and employers — Taoiseach
Micheál Martin: ‘You have to factor in Ireland’s high level of vaccination compared to other countries.’ Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted that changing the isolation rules for people who are close contacts with Covid-19 is necessary to relieve the pressure on the health system and employers.

He was speaking after the cabinet agreed to remove the five-day restriction period for those who came into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. Close contacts who have not received a booster will now have to isolate for seven days,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, will tomorrow present advice to cabinet which means boosted close contacts of confirmed cases will no longer have to restrict their movements. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Household close contacts will be covered by new self-isolation rules

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee
The government is in advanced negotiations to secure a supply of Paxlovid before Ireland’s allotted entitlement under the European Union’s joint procurement agreement

Anti-viral Covid pills should be made available to cancer patients, charity says

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Covid ICU unit: Fewer people are expected to progress to intensive care units with the Omicron variant. Picture by Getty

Covid-19: Omicron wave to peak but concerns remain over record case numbers

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Danny McCoy, head of Ibec, says it is ‘inexplicable that the government is not changing the close-contact rules’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Absence rates predicted to rise to 30% as businesses urge new close-contact rules

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1