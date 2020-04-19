Sunday April 19, 2020
Irishman investigated over alleged multimillion-euro facemask scam

The case is being looked at by Interpol, and involves bank accounts in Ireland, Britain, the Netherlands and Nigeria

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
19th April, 2020
Staff at Aachen University Hospital put on face masks

Gardaí are investigating whether an Irish businessman who has been questioned over his alleged involvement in a multimillion-euro facemask fraud travelled to the Netherlands as part of the scam.

Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau interviewed the man in Co Roscommon on April 10 as part of a joint international investigation into the sophisticated scam. The man denied involvement during the voluntary interview, and agreed to hand over material for examination.

The investigation...

