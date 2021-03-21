Ireland’s share of EU recovery fund to be cut by €352 million
New documents show the country’s allocation of €420m for 2023 has been cut down to just €68m
The European Commission is planning to slash Ireland's share of the EU‘s Covid-19 recovery fund by around €350 million on the back of better than expected GDP figures, the Business Post has learned.
Under the EU’s pandemic recovery plan, a €750 billion fund has been put together to help stimulate member states’ economies over the next three years. Ireland is due to get its first instalment of €853 million in grants for the...
