Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Ireland’s Digital Covid Cert system is among the EU’s most robust, minister says

Ossian Smyth will tell an Oireachtas committee today that the government has made contact with the Data Protection Commission in an attempt to make sure the process is fully compliant with GDPR regulations

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
14th July, 2021
Ireland’s Digital Covid Cert system is among the EU’s most robust, minister says
Ossian Smyth said the state had been ‘very mindful’ of implementing the EU Digital Covid Cert system in a way that protected people’s personal data. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government minister in charge of implementing the EU Digital Covid Cert has said Ireland’s implementation of the system is one of the most “robust” in Europe.

Ossian Smyth is to tell the Oireachtas transport committee that the state has been ‘very mindful’ of protecting people’s personal data despite concerns from the DPC

In his opening statement, seen by the Business Post, Smyth also said the state...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Antigen testing at a pilot festival in Kilmainham in Dublin: ‘It is not as accurate as the gold standard PCR test, but PCR capacity is inherently limited.’ Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Tony O’Brien: Antigen testing must be scaled up, and quickly

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 3 days ago
Vaccinations under way at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin. Picture: PA

The prize of herd immunity proves to be a moving target

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 3 days ago
Leo Varadkar said indoor hospitality would “probably” happen between July 19 and 26, with the latter date likely to be the “latest” that affected businesses would be able to reopen their doors. Picture: Getty

Covid-19: Ministers scramble to secure July 19 reopening

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
People enjoying food and drink outside Davy Byrnes pub in Dublin last week. Picture: Getty

Covid-19’s dining dilemma: ‘It’s a Hobson’s Choice’

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1