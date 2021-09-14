Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Ireland can’t boost its way out of pandemic, Nphet advisor says

Cathal Walsh says state must communicate more clearly to people the need for personal responsibility as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
14th September, 2021
Ireland can’t boost its way out of pandemic, Nphet advisor says
Cathal Walsh, an advisor to Nphet, said a booster campaign is not the best way for Ireland to exit the pandemic. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Ireland should not rely on booster vaccine shots as a route out of the pandemic, an advisor to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Cathal Walsh, chair of statistics at the University of Limerick, also said the state must communicate more clearly to people the need for caution even as society reopens, given the potential for breakthrough cases among those who have received the vaccine.

But he added that “waning” – a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Delta variant: The most pressing issue September will bring is just how big the school surge will be

One year on: what the experts say about how the pandemic will play out over winter

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 2 days ago
Central Bank staff will not have their own desk when they return to the office one day a week from next month. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Desk sharing key to Central Bank’s return-to-office plans

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 5 days ago
‘For the Whig government in London, the defence of commercial interests, the dictates of laissez-faire economics, and political indifference to Irish suffering trumped any obligation to prevent mass starvation by intervening in markets.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Uncomfortable echoes of the Famine in how vaccines have been hoarded by rich nations

Coronavirus Kevin Watkins 6 days ago
Even at the worst of the uncertainty of the pandemic, the government has been working to make sure education was given special status in reopening. Picture: Getty

Covid-19: Colleges lay groundwork for safe return of students to campus life

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1