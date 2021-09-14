Ireland can’t boost its way out of pandemic, Nphet advisor says
Cathal Walsh says state must communicate more clearly to people the need for personal responsibility as Covid-19 restrictions ease
Ireland should not rely on booster vaccine shots as a route out of the pandemic, an advisor to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.
Cathal Walsh, chair of statistics at the University of Limerick, also said the state must communicate more clearly to people the need for caution even as society reopens, given the potential for breakthrough cases among those who have received the vaccine.
But he added that “waning” – a...
