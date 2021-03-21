Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

IPHA warns against blocking exports of vaccines from EU

Anger has grown in recent weeks that European factories have exported 41m vaccines to 33 countries in the past six weeks, with almost nothing in return

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
21st March, 2021
IPHA warns against blocking exports of vaccines from EU
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission: ‘We are ready to use whatever tool we need’ Pic: Getty

Blocking exports of vaccines from the EU could have a negative impact on the movement of raw materials required to make them, the body representing some of the biggest names in the Irish pharma sector has warned.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said last week that exports of EU vaccines to other countries would depend on the willingness of those nations to allow vaccines manufactured in their territories to enter the EU.

Anger...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

J&amp;J looking to partner with other pharma firms to scale up supply of the one-dose vaccine

J&J on track to get 2.2m one-jab vaccines to Ireland

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 4 hours ago
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, in February 2020

‘This could be huge’: how key figures realised the full extent of Covid-19

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 4 hours ago
The proposed travel certificates will not protect against people who test negative but become infectious after arriving here

Cathal Mac Coille: Proposed travel cert is not a vaccine passport and is fraught with risk

Coronavirus Cathal Mac Coille 4 hours ago
People out in numbers enjoying the sunshine on the Grand Canal in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day: it’s feared increasing social interactions are keeping Covid numbers high Pic: RollingNews

Stuck in no-man’s land as Covid cases remain stubbornly high

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1