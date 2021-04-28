Intel staff allowed to stay at work while awaiting Covid test results

Staff at Intel’s Leixlip construction site will be “permitted” to keep working on the premises while they await the results of a PCR test, the company has said.

At least 85 construction workers tested positive for Covid-19 after an outbreak at an Intel building site last week, prompting the company to introduce antigen and PCR testing in on and off-site locations.

An Intel spokeswoman said antigen testing had been carried out on...