Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Intel staff allowed to stay at work while awaiting Covid test results

Company has introduced PCR testing for staff after an outbreak of 85 cases at its construction site last week

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th April, 2021
Intel staff allowed to stay at work while awaiting Covid test results
Intel declined to offer an update on the number of Covid-19 cases now confirmed at its building site after an outbreak of last week. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Staff at Intel’s Leixlip construction site will be “permitted” to keep working on the premises while they await the results of a PCR test, the company has said.

At least 85 construction workers tested positive for Covid-19 after an outbreak at an Intel building site last week, prompting the company to introduce antigen and PCR testing in on and off-site locations.

An Intel spokeswoman said antigen testing had been carried out on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

People pass by a new mural by CHELS (Chelsea Jacobs, an American artist living in Dublin), at the Grand Canal Dock area in Dublin: the national mood remains tense despite the pace of vaccinations rising in recent days Pic: Getty

Covid-19: is the end of Lockdown 3.0 in sight?

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 3 days ago
Barry Walsh, owner of Iconic Health Clubs: ‘it takes time to restart a business’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

Businesses on Covid-19: 'We’re grateful to the government, but what we need now is a detailed roadmap‘

Coronavirus Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
There is continued nervousness in government about the reopening plan being disrupted by a rise in Covid-19 cases and a slowdown in the pace of the vaccination programme

Outdoor dining and intercounty travel to return in June and July

Coronavirus Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
‘Ireland now has the longest lockdown in the world, and it has been maintained by an unchanging group of policymakers who are largely unaffected by its constraints.’ Picture Getty

Opinion: Do Ireland’s policy leaders suffer from a lack of skin in the game?

Coronavirus Dermot Dorgan 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1