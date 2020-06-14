Sunday June 14, 2020
Insurance industry seeks ‘partnership’ with state on risk of future pandemic

Insurance Ireland makes suggestion in letter to Donohoe after bitter dispute with businesses over Covid-19 payouts

14th June, 2020
Insurers and their representative body have been locked in a bitter dispute with businesses over whether business interruption claims made as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic should be paid out

Insurance Ireland proposed that a “partnership” between its members and the state be considered if the risk of a potential future pandemic was to be insured against, the Business Post can reveal.

Gerry Hassett, the then-interim chief executive at Insurance Ireland, made the suggestion in a letter sent to Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, in early April. The letter has been seen by the Business Post.

Insurers and their representative...

