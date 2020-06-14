Insurance industry seeks ‘partnership’ with state on risk of future pandemic

Insurance Ireland proposed that a “partnership” between its members and the state be considered if the risk of a potential future pandemic was to be insured against, the Business Post can reveal.
Gerry Hassett, the then-interim chief executive at Insurance Ireland, made the suggestion in a letter sent to Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, in early April. The letter has been seen by the Business Post.
Insurers and their representative...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team