Monday March 16, 2020
Inis Mór votes to ask tourists to stay away over Covid-19

Aran island follows Inishturk, Arranmore and Inishbofin in discouraging visitors during coronavirus outbreak

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
16th March, 2020
Inis Mór: 94 per cent of voters in a telephone approved attempts to limit travel to the island, according to a statement on Facebook. Picture: Universal Images Group via Getty

Residents on Inis Mór, off the coast of Galway, have voted overwhelmingly to ask tourists to “refrain from visiting the island” during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The vote was held yesterday by telephone with a debate on Facebook because islanders are observing social distancing and have closed several community venues.

Inis Mór has a population of about 762. According to a statement published on Facebook yesterday, 94 per cent of those who...

