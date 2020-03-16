Inis Mór votes to ask tourists to stay away over Covid-19

Residents on Inis Mór, off the coast of Galway, have voted overwhelmingly to ask tourists to “refrain from visiting the island” during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The vote was held yesterday by telephone with a debate on Facebook because islanders are observing social distancing and have closed several community venues.

Inis Mór has a population of about 762. According to a statement published on Facebook yesterday, 94 per cent of those who...