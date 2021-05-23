Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Indian variant strengthens case for cautious approach

There is still much we do not know about the Indian variant of Covid-19. Until more evidence on its transmissibility, virulence and vaccine resistance emerges, caution may be the watchword

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
23rd May, 2021
Indian variant strengthens case for cautious approach
Passengers at Heathrow Airport in London walk to coaches destined for quarantine hotels: mandatory hotel quarantine for visitors arriving from India was introduced by the British government on April 23. Picture: Getty

In early spring, as concern over Covid-19 variants continued to rise, the government moved to implement mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ). This was further than any other government in the EU had gone, and it was not a move that Europe approved of.

Shortly after its introduction in April, the European Commission wrote to the government, criticising the practice of increasing border controls for public health reasons. Freedom of movement, it said, was the priority.

