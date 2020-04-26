In Cushing, Oklahoma, oil’s not well – storage is full, prices low

There are fewer than 8,000 people in Cushing.
But what it lacks in population it makes up for in sheer volume of crude oil. All across the small Oklahoma town giant vats of the stuff dwarf the modest houses. The tanks can collectively store nearly 80 million barrels, which amounts to nearly a day’s supply for the entire world.
Cushing is at the centre of an enormous network of pipes that move millions of barrels...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team