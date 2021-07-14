Subscribe Today
‘Imperfect’ indoor dining plan is the best option available, Varadkar says

The Tánaiste said the only other options would have been reopening indoor dining without restrictions or else keeping the industry shut until herd immunity was reached

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
14th July, 2021
'Imperfect' indoor dining plan is the best option available, Varadkar says
Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that restricting indoor dining to vaccinated people represented a “safe path” for the hospitality industry.

The government’s plan to reopen indoor hospitality is “imperfect”, but is the best of three options, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Tánasite told the Dáil that restricting indoor dining to vaccinated people represented a “safe path” for the hospitality industry.

He said the only other options would have been to reopen the sector without restrictions or to keep it shut until the country reached herd...

