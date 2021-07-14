‘Imperfect’ indoor dining plan is the best option available, Varadkar says
The Tánaiste said the only other options would have been reopening indoor dining without restrictions or else keeping the industry shut until herd immunity was reached
The government’s plan to reopen indoor hospitality is “imperfect”, but is the best of three options, Leo Varadkar has said.
The Tánasite told the Dáil that restricting indoor dining to vaccinated people represented a “safe path” for the hospitality industry.
He said the only other options would have been to reopen the sector without restrictions or to keep it shut until the country reached herd...
Related Stories
Ireland’s Digital Covid Cert system is among the EU’s most robust, minister says
Ossian Smyth told an Oireachtas committee that the government has made contact with the Data Protection Commission in an attempt to make sure the process is fully compliant with GDPR regulations
Tony O’Brien: Antigen testing must be scaled up, and quickly
The government will have to decide where it is going to get the testing capacity from and who is going to pay for it
The prize of herd immunity proves to be a moving target
Experts differ on whether herd immunity can actually be reached, or whether we must reconcile ourselves to living with Covid-19 for the foreseeable future
Covid-19: Ministers scramble to secure July 19 reopening
Concerns remain over treatment of tourists and children in new indoor dining proposals, while airlines Aer Lingus and Ryanair criticise the state’s rollout of the EU digital travel certificate