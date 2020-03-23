Monday March 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

IMF bailout may be needed to ride out pandemic, says economist

Employment gains of past five years could be wiped out in three months by Covid-19, warns Neil Gibson of EY

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
23rd March, 2020
“This is a global problem, so unlike during the financial crisis, talented people cannot leave the island to find work elsewhere which will add to the spike in unemployment levels,” Neil Gibson of EY said.

If the Covid-19 outbreak extends into the summer, Ireland might find itself alongside a host of other countries seeking some kind of IMF-World Bank bailout, EY Ireland‘s chief economist has said.

Neil Gibson told the Business Post that the right tool to fix the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis would depend on how long social restrictions had to continue.

Most best-case scenarios for the outbreak suggest that Europe could pass...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Two more deaths as cases rise by 219

Taoiseach says government is unlikely to close public parks and beaches over social-distancing concerns

Aaron Rogan | 17 minutes ago

Covid-19: Insurer said it would pay out if closures were ordered by state

Pubs that closed following request by Health Minister would not be eligible for FBD’s business interruption cover

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 hour ago

Covid-19 can cut the social distance between green and orange politics

The DUP and Sinn Féin have put aside differences over school closures, while the virus has demanded closer collaboration between Dublin and Stormont

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago