IDA ‘vigorously defending’ legal claim over ventilator contract

Action by Narooma Ltd over contract for ICU ventilators is ongoing, Martin Shanahan says

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th January, 2022
Martin Shanahan: IDA chief executive said he was unable to disclose the costs associated with legal action taken against the organisation by Narooma Ltd. Picture: Maxwells

IDA Ireland is “vigorously defending” itself against ongoing High Court proceedings which allege it induced the HSE to breach a contract with a Dublin-based pharmaceutical services company, its chief executive has said.

Narooma Ltd, which supplies services to companies in the pharmaceutical and life-science industries, took legal actions in 2020 against the HSE and IDA Ireland after a planned deal for medical ventilators was halted.

The firm alleged the HSE had failed to honour...

