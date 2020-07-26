IDA Ireland contacts multinationals over Covid-19 job losses

IDA Ireland has said it is heavily engaged with client companies about the challenges posed by Covid-19 after 400 jobs at high-profile digital firms were lost in recent weeks.
Multinationals LinkedIn, Airbnb, Smartbox, Oracle, Adroll and Glassdoor have all announced redundancies at their Irish offices in the last three months. Some of these job losses are said to be due to restructuring, but others are linked to the coronavirus-related economic downturn which has hit the business...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team