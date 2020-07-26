Tuesday July 28, 2020
IDA Ireland contacts multinationals over Covid-19 job losses

Hundreds of staff have been cut at the Irish offices of tech companies such as LinkedIn, Airbnb and Oracle in recent weeks

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
26th July, 2020
Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, with Heather Humphreys, the former Minister for Business, and Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, pictured last year. LinkedIn told staff last week that 6 per cent of its workforce, equating to 960 roles, would be lost.

IDA Ireland has said it is heavily engaged with client companies about the challenges posed by Covid-19 after 400 jobs at high-profile digital firms were lost in recent weeks.

Multinationals LinkedIn, Airbnb, Smartbox, Oracle, Adroll and Glassdoor have all announced redundancies at their Irish offices in the last three months. Some of these job losses are said to be due to restructuring, but others are linked to the coronavirus-related economic downturn which has hit the business...

