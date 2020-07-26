IDA Ireland contacts multinationals over Covid-19 job losses

IDA Ireland has said it is heavily engaged with client companies about the challenges posed by Covid-19 after 400 jobs at high-profile digital firms were lost in recent weeks.

Multinationals LinkedIn, Airbnb, Smartbox, Oracle, Adroll and Glassdoor have all announced redundancies at their Irish offices in the last three months. Some of these job losses are said to be due to restructuring, but others are linked to the coronavirus-related economic downturn which has hit the business...