Sunday October 18, 2020
ICU capacity up by just 30 beds since virus arrived, says ICSI president

Dr Colman O’Loughlin says the official figure of 529 beds at peak of crisis includes a significant number of ‘theoretical’ beds

18th October, 2020
2
The number of total critical care beds in the country was recorded as being as high as 529 at the peak of the crisis, but Dr Colman O’Loughlin said that figure included a significant number of “theoretical” beds

Ireland’s ICU capacity has increased by just 30 beds since the beginning of the pandemic and additional “surge capacity” numbers provided by the HSE are “not real”, the president of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland (ICSI) has said.

The number of total critical care beds in the country was recorded as being as high as 529 at the peak of the crisis, but Dr Colman O'Loughlin said that figure...

