Coronavirus

Ibec warns close-contact rules could ‘cripple’ businesses as new state supports announced

Business lobby group calls for review of the rules around close contacts and cautiously welcomes expansion of Covid supports to hospitality sector

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st December, 2021
The government today confirmed that Covid-19 schemes would be expanded in a package reported to be worth around €100 million. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Businesses have warned that new financial supports for the arts and hospitality industries are “not a silver bullet” and called for a review of the rules around close contacts.

Ibec said the enhanced schemes announced today for the arts and hospitality sector would play a “vital role” in helping struggling businesses after the government introduced an 8pm curfew on pubs and restaurants last week.

But it said businesses were experiencing significant...

