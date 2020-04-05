Ibec wants state to provide €26bn in liquidity to economy

The government may have only days to come up with a comprehensive package of guarantees and loans to save businesses from a wave of liquidations, Ibec has said in a stark warning on the future of the economy.
The business representative body on Friday called for the government to provide more than €26 billion in liquidity to the Irish economy through a series of guarantees, loans and other supports to prevent a “significant spike” in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team