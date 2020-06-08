Ibec calls for halving of two metre social distance rule

Ibec is calling for the immediate reduction of the country’s two metre social distance rule to one metre, the removal of travel quarantine restrictions and the introduction of an extensive and systematic Covid-19 tracking and tracing programme.
The business and employers‘ group is set to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 tomorrow where it will also appeal for greater certainty around the timing and application of rules designed to reduce the spread...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team