Friday April 3, 2020
Ibec calls for €26bn package to stop businesses going under

Suggested measures include zero-interest loans, tax deferrals and commercial rent support to enable faster recovery after Covid-19 pandemic

3rd April, 2020
A largely empty Grafton Street in Dublin. Ibec warned that there would be a huge rise in liquidations over the coming months without large-scale state intervention. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government needs to provide more than €26 billion in liquidity to the Irish economy through a series of guarantees, loans and other supports to prevent a “significant spike” in businesses going bust over the coming months, Ibec has warned.

The business representative body today unveiled a detailed package of measures that it said were needed to provide emergency cashflow to ailing businesses.

If implemented, the measures would give businesses a six-month exemption...

