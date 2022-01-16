Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: Unvaccinated staff now in the firing line of concerned businesses

An increasing number of companies are encouraging their workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab, but some are being more forceful about it than others

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
16th January, 2022
Many companies in the US have opted for the simple ‘no jab, no job’ approach. Picture: Getty

How will companies and businesses across the country deal with unvaccinated workers? It’s a subject bubbling away under the surface, as employers grapple with a shortage of staff who have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been identified as close contacts.

How can businesses, particularly those which are customer-facing, or in factories where working from home simply isn’t an option, continue when they don’t know who is and who is not available...

