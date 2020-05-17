Hygiene firm records huge sales for Zoono long-lasting sanitiser

An Irish hygiene firm has experienced a surge in demand for a new sanitiser product it has secured the rights to, recording six-figure sales in the past month alone.

Dublin-based RDI Systems is the Irish distributor of Zoono, a sanitiser that protects surfaces for 30 days. John Sweeney, its director, told the Business Post his firm has recorded six-figure sales for the product since it was brought to the Irish market in January.

“We...