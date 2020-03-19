Thursday March 19, 2020
Human rights group calls for limits to emergency Covid-19 measures

Law being debated today is ‘truly extraordinary from a rights perspective’, warns Irish Council for Civil Liberties

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
19th March, 2020
A woman talks carabinieri officer at a roadblock in Bertonico, one of the ten small towns placed under lockdown in the Italian region of Lombardy. New Irish legislation proposes limits on movement to curb the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

A leading Irish human rights organisation issued a warning over the lack of safeguards in new legislation to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has supported the need for extraordinary governmental action at this time, but urged Oireachtas members to make sure any steps are “proportionate”.

Analysis published by the group said human rights law still applied in times of an emergency. Certain sections of the Health...

