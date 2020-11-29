Human behaviour holds key to plotting the path of Covid-19

Trying to predict Covid-19 is a losing game. The way the coronavirus spreads is volatile, and a single event can hugely change the course of case numbers. So much of its path is also down to one of the most elusive and mystifying variables of all – human behaviour.

This is the view of Paul Dempsey, a mathematician with Dazult, an analysis firm. Dempsey has applied his study of statistical models to Irish Covid-19 case...