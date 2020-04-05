Sunday April 5, 2020
Huge rise in number of firms seeking subsidies for wages

Nearly 40,000 employers have now registered with the Revenue for temporary pay support since the coronavirus crisis began

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th April, 2020
Employers are being reimbursed within 48 hours, but the Revenue has been unable to make payments worth €2.6 million to 935 employers because they had not nominated a refund bank account

The number of employers seeking wage support from the state ballooned last week, with tens of millions paid to those in crisis.

The temporary wage subsidy scheme was created to help firms keep staff on their books during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the initiative, the state will pay 70 per cent of take home pay for workers earning less than €38,000 – up to a maximum of €410 per week. Workers in the €38,000 to...

