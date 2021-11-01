Subscribe Today
HSE yet to complete report on effectiveness of Covid Tracker App

Some €1.47 million has been spent on the app which was launched 15 months ago

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
1st November, 2021
The HSE has said the cyber attack delayed progress on a report on the effectiveness of the Covid Tracker App

The HSE has yet to complete a report on the efficacy of the Covid Tracker App, 15 months after the app was first launched and after €1.47 million was spent on the technology.

Ongoing monitoring of the app’s effectiveness is required by the Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA), the assessment taken to ensure the app posed minimal risk to the public’s data rights.

Digital rights groups have been critical on the lack...

